Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

