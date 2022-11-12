Theta Fuel Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $235.04 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078762 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00065394 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005709 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
