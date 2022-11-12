Theta Fuel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.28 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $240.15 million and $9.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078563 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00065403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012210 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023125 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005774 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
