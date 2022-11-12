Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THNCF. TD Securities assumed coverage on Thinkific Labs in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of THNCF stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

