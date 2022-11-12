ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ThredUp by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

ThredUp Stock Up 19.5 %

TDUP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,419. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

