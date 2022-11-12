Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

