Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

