Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,609 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

