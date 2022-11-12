ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the October 15th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

TBLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 371,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,153. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $78.15.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. On average, research analysts expect that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

