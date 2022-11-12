TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPTD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $620,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 27.0% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPTD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 7,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

