TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $272,816. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 288,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,426. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TACT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

