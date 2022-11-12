TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.