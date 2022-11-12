Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 59,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

