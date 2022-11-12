Trek Financial LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 3,402,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

