Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.37% of Trimble worth $199,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

