Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,059. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.