Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSU stock opened at C$43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.15.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

