TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.
TrueCar Stock Up 9.6 %
TRUE stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.24.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
