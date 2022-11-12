TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

TRUE stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $16,067,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 508,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 458.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 419,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

