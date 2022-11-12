Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,472 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.