Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $553,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $265,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

