Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

