Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 3.6 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.