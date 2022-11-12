Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.