Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

