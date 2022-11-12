TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 667,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

