Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 230.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,106.3% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

