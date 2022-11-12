U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 182,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

