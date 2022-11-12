UBS Group Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 2,360 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.17) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995.50 ($34.49).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($27.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,320 ($15.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,906 ($56.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,759.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

