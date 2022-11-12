United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.