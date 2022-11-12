United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.36.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.