Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $313.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

