UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $2.57 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00022843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00354002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

