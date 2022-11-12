Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 832,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,085. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.