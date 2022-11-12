Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 832,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

