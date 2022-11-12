USDD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $712.04 million and $26.78 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

