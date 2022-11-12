Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Decreased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.67% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,498. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $149.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

