Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VUG stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.07. 1,287,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.