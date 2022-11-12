Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

