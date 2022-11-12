Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 2,492,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

