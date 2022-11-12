Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 11,413,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,281. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

