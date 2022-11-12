Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.30. 575,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,111. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

