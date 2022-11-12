Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 3,579,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

