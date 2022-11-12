Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 321,999,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 46,591,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

