Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001313 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

