Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and $554,369.71 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00354492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00769552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00607848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00238006 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,990,000 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

