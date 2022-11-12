Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Up 1.4%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn bought 70,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,599.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 591,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,447.58.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

