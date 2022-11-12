Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of SASR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

