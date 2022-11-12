Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

