Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,241 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 83.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth about $569,000.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of CEM opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

