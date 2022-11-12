Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

